KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in this evening

After climbing into the 60s on Tuesday, expect one more warm day before cooler weather arrives by Thursday. Rain chances are also back in the forecast late Wednesday and through Wednesday night.

Most of the day today should be dry with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Rain then becomes likely towards the evening commute (around 5 p.m.) and this rain is expected to continue overnight. It's possible there are a few rumbles of thunder overnight as well. Most places will see 0.25" to 0.50" of rain. Highs today are going be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday's rain is associated with a cold front that will move through Thursday morning. Expect breezy winds overnight and into Thursday as well. This will also lead to cooling temperatures throughout the day with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s. Expect it to be a mostly cloudy day, too.

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance at seeing some rain or snow Thursday night and Friday. It does appear most of this will miss us to the south and we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs Friday are in the 40s. Some nicer weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Looks like the next chance at widespread precipitation will be early next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android