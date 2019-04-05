KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in this weekend

We woke up to some dense fog and cloudy conditions across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Friday morning. As we end the workweek, dry weather returns for your Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, along with some warmer, above average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. Highs by Saturday will be in the lower 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder on Sunday.

The rain should move out by late Sunday afternoon and we'll be dry as we head back to work and school on Monday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. The active weather pattern continues on Wednesday into Thursday with another chance of rain. High temperatures remain above average in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

