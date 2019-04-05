Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves in this weekend

Highs by Saturday will be in the lower 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder on Sunday.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We woke up to some dense fog and cloudy conditions across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Friday morning. As we end the workweek, dry weather returns for your Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, along with some warmer, above average temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. Highs by Saturday will be in the lower 70s. More rain chances though return for the weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder on Sunday.

The rain should move out by late Sunday afternoon and we'll be dry as we head back to work and school on Monday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. The active weather pattern continues on Wednesday into Thursday with another chance of rain. High temperatures remain above average in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
