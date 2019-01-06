KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves out by Monday morning, then very warm

A weak disturbance is bringing rain chances back to the forecast Sunday night. The good news is that all rain should be out of the area by Monday morning. Lows will be dropping into the upper 40s by Monday morning.

Temperatures continue to be mild as we start the new work week. In fact, we may see our first 60 degree day since November on Monday as very warm air moves into the area. Expect clouds to move out and a mostly sunny day by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s. Winds will be from the west at 10-20 mph.

For next week, we do see some cooler temperatures but warmer air does move back in. Tuesday features mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We cool down into the 30s and 40s for Wednesday and Thursday before warming back into the upper 40s Friday and Saturday.

