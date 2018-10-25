KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves out on Friday

Cloudy skies and some light rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The rain will start to move out and we will be left with cloudy skies.
Friday and into Saturday is looking to be quiet overall with partly sunny skies. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s on Friday. Saturday will be a bit warmer in the middle 60s. We do have another chance of rain late Saturday night, but Sunday into early next week looks dry and sunny.
We will be watching the forecast closely heading into Halloween as there is the chance for scattered rain chances. Stay tuned to see if it's a trick or treat!
