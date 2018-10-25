Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves out on Friday

Cloudy skies and some light rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The rain will start to move out and we will be left with cloudy skies.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 2:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Cloudy skies and some light rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The rain will start to move out and we will be left with cloudy skies.

Friday and into Saturday is looking to be quiet overall with partly sunny skies. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s on Friday. Saturday will be a bit warmer in the middle 60s. We do have another chance of rain late Saturday night, but Sunday into early next week looks dry and sunny.

We will be watching the forecast closely heading into Halloween as there is the chance for scattered rain chances. Stay tuned to see if it's a trick or treat!

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Cloudy skies and some light rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The rain will start to move out and we will be left with cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events