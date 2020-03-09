KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves out on Tuesday

A rainy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri n Monday. Much needed rain for the area as we have been on the dry side for a couple of weeks. Rainfall amounts ranged from .50" to 1" amounts with heavier amounts to the north of St. Joseph.
A unsettled week ahead as we will be watching a series of storm systems make their way into the Midwest. Rain looks to be possible almost every day this week and into the weekend. Temperatures stay on the mild side this week with highs in the mid-50s and 60s.
