Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Rain on Wednesday

Clouds will continue to increase overnight with the chance for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Rain chances will slowly increase through the day Wednesday with the heaviest rain falling in the late afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday night into Thursday putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 3:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Clouds will continue to increase overnight with the chance for a few areas of patchy drizzle.

Rain chances will slowly increase through the day Wednesday with the heaviest rain falling in the late afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday night into Thursday putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Atchison
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Clouds will continue to increase overnight with the chance for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Rain chances will slowly increase through the day Wednesday with the heaviest rain falling in the late afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday night into Thursday putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories