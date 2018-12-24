KQ2 Forecast: Rain overnight, dry Christmas day

A few light rain showers are possible this evening and overnight. The good news is that all rain will be moving out of here by Christmas morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s.

For Christmas day, rain chances go away and we should be dry throughout the day. So any outdoor festivities should be just fine. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on Wednesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rain is likely both Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to watch the forecast very closely as we could see quite a bit of rain with this system. Below average temperatures are expected behind the system for Friday into the weekend.

