KQ2 Forecast: Rain possible on Thursday

A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.


A unsettled week ahead as we will be watching a series of storm systems make their way into the Midwest. Rain looks to be possible almost every day this week and into the weekend. Temperatures stay on the mild side this week with highs in the mid-50s and 60s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
