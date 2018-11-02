Dry weather has come to an end and an unsettled weather pattern is shaping up as we head into the weekend. As for today, a few scattered showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.
For this weekend, rain is likely Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s. For Sunday, the rain moves out and we will see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.
Into next week, things dry out a bit. Monday will see a chance for some rain but Tuesday and Wednesday appear dry. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns for the weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns to the area
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain moves away
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues tonight
- Rain chances return this weekend