Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns for the weekend

Dry weather has come to an end and an unsettled weather pattern is shaping up as we head into the weekend. As for today, a few scattered showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 3:59 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Dry weather has come to an end and an unsettled weather pattern is shaping up as we head into the weekend. As for today, a few scattered showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

For this weekend, rain is likely Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s. For Sunday, the rain moves out and we will see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Into next week, things dry out a bit. Monday will see a chance for some rain but Tuesday and Wednesday appear dry. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Dry weather has come to an end and an unsettled weather pattern is shaping up as we head into the weekend. As for today, a few scattered showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events