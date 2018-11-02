KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns for the weekend

Dry weather has come to an end and an unsettled weather pattern is shaping up as we head into the weekend. As for today, a few scattered showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

For this weekend, rain is likely Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s. For Sunday, the rain moves out and we will see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Into next week, things dry out a bit. Monday will see a chance for some rain but Tuesday and Wednesday appear dry. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

