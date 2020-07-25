Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Sunday

Another warm day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Saturday, and everyone ended the day with highs in the low to mid 90's. The heat and humidity will stay with us on Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90's. A cold front will move our way on Sunday night giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 8:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We will start the work week off with high temperatures only in the lower 80's. We will also have continued chances for showers and thunderstorms continuing for the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
