KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Sunday

Another warm day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Saturday, and everyone ended the day with highs in the low to mid 90's. The heat and humidity will stay with us on Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90's. A cold front will move our way on Sunday night giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
We will start the work week off with high temperatures only in the lower 80's. We will also have continued chances for showers and thunderstorms continuing for the week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android