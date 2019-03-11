KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Tuesday

Sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Clouds will start move into the area as a strong storm system starts head our way.

We will have another chance of widespread rain on Tuesday through Thursday as another storm system pushes through. Highs will be back up to near, even above average in the middle to upper 50s. We could even reach the lowers 60s by Wednesday. Winds will be picking up by Wednesday, gusting up to 35-40 mph at times. With some standing water around from Saturday's rain and the recent snow melt, we could see some localized flooding, especially near rivers and creeks. We'll keep you updated.

Partly sunny skies are expected for Friday with much cooler air moving in by next weekend with below average highs in the lower to middle 40s. It's looking to be a really nice weekend ahead both on Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine.

