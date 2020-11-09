KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Tuesday

A strong cold front heading toward northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas will return shower and thunderstorm chances Monday night and Tuesday. The possibility for some heavy rain is there for much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Cooler, more seasonable conditions are expected to return Tuesday through the rest of the week.

