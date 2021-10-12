Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Wednesday

Rain chances will hold off until late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop late tonight and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday dropping our temperatures into the 60s throughout the rest of the week. A few more rain chances look to linger through the day both Thursday and Friday before conditions start to dry out for the weekend.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 3:54 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 4:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 78°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and mild conditions return today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will hold off until late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop late tonight and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday dropping our temperatures into the 60s throughout the rest of the week. A few more rain chances look to linger through the day both Thursday and Friday before conditions start to dry out for the weekend.
