KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns to the area

After quite a bit of sunshine on Thursday, clouds and rain return to the forecast overnight. Expect scattered showers throughout the night with low temperatures in the 50s.

Friday does not appear to be a washout but we could see a few showers. The best chance for rain will be late in the day and overnight. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

A very active weather pattern sets up this weekend and into next week as each day has a good chance at picking up rainfall. Depending on where the heaviest rain sets up, some impressive rainfall totals could come from this. Will need to monitor the forecast for potential flooding issues by next week. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the 60s and 70s.

