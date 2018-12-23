KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast

After a beautiful weekend, changes do come as we begin the holiday week. For tonight though, expect mostly clear skies and lows in the 20s.

Heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there is a chance for a rain. The best chance will be Christmas Eve night but we should dry out by morning on Christmas Day. Expect partly cloudy skies on Christmas with highs in the upper 40s.

Our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on Wednesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rain is likely both Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to watch the forecast very closely as we could see quite a bit of rain with this system. Below average temperatures are expected behind the system.

