KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast

A beautiful day is expected to continue on this Thursday with mostly sunny skies this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight, could see a few more clouds as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will see more clouds and an opportunity for some thunderstorms. Best chance for rain will be during the afternoon hours. Highs will likely be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Heading into Father's Day weekend, additional rain chances are in the forecast. Saturday will see warmer temperatures in the mid 80s with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday, slightly cooler with continued slight chances of rain and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Into next week, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue with slight rain chances on Monday then better chances on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

