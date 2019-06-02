KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast this week

After a spectacular day in the weather department on Sunday, rain is back in the forecast for almost the entire work week ahead. However, tonight will stay dry with a few clouds and temperatures falling into the upper 50s.
The nice weather is short-lived as rain and storm chances return to the forecast on Monday. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs on Monday are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Heading into Tuesday, more storm chances are in the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center does have a slight risk for severe weather in place so this is a forecast that we will be keeping a very close eye on. Highs Tuesday are in the lower 80s.
The unsettled weather sticks around for much of the extended forecast. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the 70s and 80s but every day from Wednesday to Saturday has a least a chance at seeing rain. While not every day will be a washout, any rain in the area is not needed. Things do appear to dry out by next Sunday.
