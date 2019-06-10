KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast this week

Monday we saw mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the upper 70's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We saw northwest winds today that made it feel a lot cooler.

Heading into Tuesday, some very nice weather is forecast as high pressure builds in. Sunny skies are expected and temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s. The extended forecast brings a few likely rain chances to the area beginning on Tuesday evening as a disturbance will move through the area. Highs for the day are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as our winds pick up from the south.

Wednesday dries us out but will be cooler with temperatures in the lower 70s. The rest of the work week sees slightly warmer temperatures and a few on & off again rain chances. Expect temperatures to be in the 70s and lower 80s Thursday through Sunday. Rain is possible Thursday night and then again Friday night into Father's Day weekend. Not looking to be a complete washout right now, but we'll be watching it.

