** A winter storm warning is in effect for the area from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM tomorrow evening**
After a record breaking warm day yesterday, a cold front has pushed colder temperatures in our area that will only continue to drop today. We will start to see our chances for rain, a wintry mix, and snow start as we head into the afternoon hours of today. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 3-6 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain snow mix develops today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain/Snow mix possible on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow mix on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A few rain/snow showers possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Season's first snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Accumulating snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine today, wintry mix possible tomorrow
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and snow this weekend
- Rain & Snow Mix As We "Spring Forward"