KQ2 Forecast: Rain snow mix develops today



** A winter storm warning is in effect for the area from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM tomorrow evening**

After a record breaking warm day yesterday, a cold front has pushed colder temperatures in our area that will only continue to drop today. We will start to see our chances for rain, a wintry mix, and snow start as we head into the afternoon hours of today. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 3-6 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.

The rest of the weekend looks a little on the cold side with daytime highs only reaching into the 30's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.



