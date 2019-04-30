KQ2 Forecast: Rain still in the forecast on Wednesday

***Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area through 7 am Thursday. It included Buchanan, Platte, Clinton and DeKalb Counties in northwest Missouri and Atchison County in northeast Kansas.
More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so there is the concern of flooding over the next 48 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers.
Eventually rain chances decrease Wednesday into Thursday with stray thunderstorms possible each day with highs in the middle 60s. For Friday and into the weekend, the weather quiets down as highs warm back into the 70s. More rain and storm chances do return Sunday into Monday.
