KQ2 Forecast: Rain to end the holiday weekend

We've had a rainy Memorial Day so far with rain showers lasting for a good part of the day. We may see a few scattered showers tonight as well, but they will be light and scattered. Temperatures will remain on the cool side this evening with lows in the mid 50s. A few light showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, however most of both days will be dry. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the rest of the week. This weekend looks very summer like with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Posted: May 31, 2021 3:48 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

St. Joseph
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
