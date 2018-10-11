KQ2 Forecast: Rain to end the week

More clouds will start to move in tonight ahead of an area of rain that will start to fall across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday morning. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.
Another disturbance will bring more rain chances Friday into early Saturday. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 40s to lower 50s.
We are tracking also the possibility for our first frost of the season this weekend as overnight lows fall to near freezing. We also do have a chance of rain in the forecast again Sunday through early Monday. If the rain sticks around during the overnight hours, we could also have a bit of a rain/snow mix early Monday morning. Mostly sunny skies & below average are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
