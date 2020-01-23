Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain/snow mix continues today

A mixture of rain and snow continues today but it will be more patchy than yesterday. Temperatures today will also be similar to yesterday topping out in the middle 30s. We will continue to see a chance of snow through Friday afternoon when the system moves out of our area.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to Friday at 12 PM**

Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.

The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
