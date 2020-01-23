KQ2 Forecast: Rain/snow mix continues today

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to Friday at 12 PM**
A mixture of rain and snow continues today but it will be more patchy than yesterday. Temperatures today will also be similar to yesterday topping out in the middle 30s. We will continue to see a chance of snow through Friday afternoon when the system moves out of our area.
Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.
