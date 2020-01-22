Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain/snow mix develops today

Cold temperatures will continue today but we will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 30s. A rain/snow mix is also expected throughout the day. This will start mainly as a wintry mix with snow this morning, and later transitioning to all rain later this afternoon.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


** Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 PM this evening**

We will see another disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and lasting through Friday bringing another chance of a rain/snow mix. Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.


