KQ2 Forecast: Rain/snow mix develops today

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 PM this evening**
Cold temperatures will continue today but we will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 30s. A rain/snow mix is also expected throughout the day. This will start mainly as a wintry mix with snow this morning, and later transitioning to all rain later this afternoon.
We will see another disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and lasting through Friday bringing another chance of a rain/snow mix. Temperatures will remain cold through the last half of the week but by next week we could be seeing a slight warm up and more sunshine.
