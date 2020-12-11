Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rain/snow mix possible Saturday

It was a cool and rainy day across the area with light rain and drizzle continuing to move through the area this evening. Today temperatures were right around in the lower 40s. Temperatures will be even cooler moving into the weekend.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 5:26 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


                  ** Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth counties in northwest Missouri and                                             Richardson county in Nebraska starting at 9 PM on Friday through noon on Saturday**

Late tonight into early Saturday morning temperatures will start to fall and rain showers will transition to a wintry mix in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Snow showers will take over early Saturday morning slowly tapering off as the system moves out of the area. Extreme northwest Missouri could see accumulating snow around 1 to possibly 2 inches, while farther south near St. Joseph will likely see less than an inch mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday.
