KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Monday ahead

It was a Windy Sunday across the region. Temperatures warmed in the low 70s across most of northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri.

Rain chances move in Monday with a half to three quarters of an inch possible. Temperatures stay on the mild side this week in the mid-50s and 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android