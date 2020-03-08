Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Monday ahead

Rain chances move in Monday with a half to three quarters of an inch possible. Temperatures stay on the mild side this week in the mid-50s and 60s.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 9:18 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

It was a Windy Sunday across the region. Temperatures warmed in the low 70s across most of northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
