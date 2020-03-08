KQ2 Forecast: Rainy Monday ahead

It was a Windy Sunday across the region. Temperatures warmed in the low 70s across most of northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri.
Rain chances move in Monday with a half to three quarters of an inch possible. Temperatures stay on the mild side this week in the mid-50s and 60s.
