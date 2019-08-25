KQ2 Forecast: Rainy and cool weather for Sunday

A steady rain has been falling for much of the morning in St. Joseph and this rain is expected to continue up until around lunchtime and then during the afternoon the rain will be more scattered. If you have any plans Sunday, pack the rain gear because we will be dodging showers all day long. Temperatures will get into the low to mid 70s.

Looking ahead to Monday when a cold front is expected to move through and bring the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a marginal risk (northwest of St. Joseph) and a slight risk (southeast of St. Joseph). Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. This is something we will be keeping a close eye on. Highs Monday are in the 80s.

The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The next chance for rain will come towards the end of the next week.

