KQ2 Forecast: Rainy start to the week

Cooler temperatures are staying with us with highs in the 60s continuing through Monday. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday night, as well as rain showers in the forecast throughout the day on Monday. Tuesday shows another chance for rain, but the remainder of the week should stay relatively dry. Temperatures will stay below average into the beginning of next week, slowly warming back up into the 80s by the end of the week.

Posted: May 30, 2021 8:44 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

Cooler temperatures are staying with us with highs in the 60s continuing through Monday. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday night, as well as rain showers in the forecast throughout the day on Monday.

Tuesday shows another chance for rain, but the remainder of the week should stay relatively dry. Temperatures will stay below average into the beginning of next week, slowly warming back up into the 80s by the end of the week.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Atchison
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
