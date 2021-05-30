KQ2 Forecast: Rainy start to the week

Cooler temperatures are staying with us with highs in the 60s continuing through Monday. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday night, as well as rain showers in the forecast throughout the day on Monday.

Tuesday shows another chance for rain, but the remainder of the week should stay relatively dry. Temperatures will stay below average into the beginning of next week, slowly warming back up into the 80s by the end of the week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android