KQ2 Forecast: Remaining hot on Tuesday

The hot and humid weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we start the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower 90s. The area will also see above average dew points making for uncomfortable conditions for late-August. A dry forecast for much of the area except for a few chances during the end of the week.
Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 99°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
