KQ2 Forecast: Remaining hot on Tuesday

The hot and humid weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we start the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower 90s. The area will also see above average dew points making for uncomfortable conditions for late-August. A dry forecast for much of the area except for a few chances during the end of the week.

