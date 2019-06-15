KQ2 Forecast: Scattered afternoon storms, some could be strong

After last night's rainfall, additional storm chances are in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, the storms will be widely scattered but some of these could become strong to severe with hail as the primary threat but damaging winds are also possible. While not everyone will see rain today, it is a good idea to be weather aware if any of your plans take you outside. The best opportunity for thunderstorms will be after 3:00 p.m. In addition, you will need to be drinking plenty of water as today's highs will be very warm in the mid to upper 80s.

Storm chances decrease overnight tonight leaving just a small chance for Father's Day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday are in the mid 80s. For Monday and Tuesday, low-end storm chances are in the forecast with temperatures in the lower 80s.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue with more storm chances Wednesday through Friday. The good news is that none of these days are looking to be a washout. Temperatures are going to be in the 80s.

