KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms overnight

The Missouri River has crested in St. Joseph and will continue to fall throughout the weekend. Current forecast brings the river below major flood stage on Sunday.

After a cloudy Saturday, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 40s. For Sunday, rain chances will be possible during the first half of the day with a drying trend into the second half. Highs will be in the 50s.

For the new work week, the weather will be quiet to start with partly to mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming from the upper 50s to low to mid 60s by Wednesday. Rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday night through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and upper 50s for Friday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android