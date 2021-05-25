Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms possible today

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning in the mid to upper 60s. Today we will have the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Posted: May 25, 2021 7:42 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Wednesday looks to be a dry day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger storms. A cold front will move through the area Friday bringing cooler weather for the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through most of the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.


