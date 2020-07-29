KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms continue overnight

Showers and t-storms pushed into the area this afternoon and will continue on and off through this evening and into tomorrow. Highs will remain below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Off and on rain chances will continue through the end of the work week but conditions will start to dry out this weekend. Temperatures will remain at or below average through the beginning of next week.

