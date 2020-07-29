Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD pushes first day of school back to Aug. 31, will require masks Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms continue overnight

Showers and t-storms pushed into the area this afternoon and will continue on and off through this evening and into tomorrow. Highs will remain below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Showers and t-storms pushed into the area this afternoon and will continue on and off through this evening and into tomorrow. Highs will remain below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Off and on rain chances will continue through the end of the work week but conditions will start to dry out this weekend. Temperatures will remain at or below average through the beginning of next week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories