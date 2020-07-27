Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms possible today

Scattered showers and t-storms are moving through the area this morning but should start to exit by later this afternoon. Due to a cold front, temperatures today should be below average in the lower 80s.

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 6:52 AM
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 7:22 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Conditions begin to dry out tomorrow with sunshine returning. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to increase for the second half of the week.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
