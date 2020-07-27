KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms possible today

Scattered showers and t-storms are moving through the area this morning but should start to exit by later this afternoon. Due to a cold front, temperatures today should be below average in the lower 80s.
Conditions begin to dry out tomorrow with sunshine returning. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to increase for the second half of the week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android