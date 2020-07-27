KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms possible today

Scattered showers and t-storms are moving through the area this morning but should start to exit by later this afternoon. Due to a cold front, temperatures today should be below average in the lower 80s.

Conditions begin to dry out tomorrow with sunshine returning. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to increase for the second half of the week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android