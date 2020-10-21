Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms possible today

Temperatures will remain slightly below average today with highs in the mid 50s. We could see a few rain showers later this afternoon into the overnight hours.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                                                  ** Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 AM today**

Temperatures will remain slightly below average today with highs in the mid 50s. We could see a few rain showers later this afternoon into the overnight hours. Tomorrow temperatures quickly warm up as a warm front lifts through the area. Highs will be in the low 80s with a breezy wind from the south.

Temperatures quickly cool off on Friday as a cold front pushes through the area. That cold front will give us another chance for some early morning showers on Friday. Temperatures will remain well below average through the weekend into next week.

