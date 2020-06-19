KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms possible today

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue today as temperatures slightly cool off. Today highs will only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.
A few more chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue over the weekend as temperatures remain around average in the 80s.
