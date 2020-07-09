KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms today



Some showers and thunderstorms pushed through the area in the overnight hours and continue this morning. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push out of the area through the rest of the morning into early this afternoon.

Overall today temperatures will be slightly cooler because of the rain topping out in the mid to upper 80s. A few more chances of rain and thunderstorms will continue late tonight and Saturday.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android