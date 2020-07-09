Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms today

Some showers and thunderstorms pushed through the area in the overnight hours and continue this morning. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to push out of the area through the rest of the morning into early this afternoon.

Overall today temperatures will be slightly cooler because of the rain topping out in the mid to upper 80s. A few more chances of rain and thunderstorms will continue late tonight and Saturday.

Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
