KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms today

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue today with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall. Today highs will be slightly cooler due to the rainfall topping out in the low 80s.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm back up tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s as things start to dry out. Temperature will continue to warm by this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

