Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJPD: Five injured in midtown shooting Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and t-storms today

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue today with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall. Today highs will be slightly cooler due to the rainfall topping out in the low 80s.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue today with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall. Today highs will be slightly cooler due to the rainfall topping out in the low 80s.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm back up tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s as things start to dry out. Temperature will continue to warm by this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Strong to severe storms are possible this evening into Wednesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories