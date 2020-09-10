KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers continue today

Rainy and cool conditions continue today with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Today winds will start to calm down but off and on rain chances will continue.

Rain chances will continue through the end of the work week as temperatures begin to slowly warm up. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s by this weekend as conditions begin to dry out.

