KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers continue today

Rainy and cool conditions continue today with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Today winds will start to calm down but off and on rain chances will continue.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 7:17 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain chances will continue through the end of the work week as temperatures begin to slowly warm up. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s by this weekend as conditions begin to dry out.

Cold air and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The chance of rain will be there through the middle part of the week.
