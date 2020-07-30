Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers continuing tonight

Off and on rain and t-storms chances will continue throughout the area this evening until eventually starting to exit late tonight. Tomorrow we have the slight chance to see some light rain showers in the morning, but overall will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 5:38 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Tomorrow temperature will remain below average in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and that trend will continue through the weekend. This weekend sunshine will return and continue into early next week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
