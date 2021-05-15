KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers likely Sunday

Cloudy skies will continue throughout the next few hours as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Rain chances will start to increase early Sunday morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area Sunday morning into the afternoon hours.

Rain chances will linger through Monday and Tuesday, however the rain will be light and most of the day will be dry. A few thunderstorms will move through the area on Wednesday with scattered rain chances continuing throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures will continue to warm up into next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.



