KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers likely today



Today rain chances move back into the area with the best time to see scattered showers later this afternoon and continuing through the overnight hours. Today temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We could see a few stray showers early Friday morning but skies will quickly clear giving us abundant sunshine while temperatures remain below average.

Cool temperatures remain this weekend as highs stay in the 50s and 60s. We will see lots of sunshine this weekend with more chances of rain moving in next week.

