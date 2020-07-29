Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers likely today

Rain and t-storm chances push back into the area today as temperatures remain on the cool rise. Showers and t-storms will start later on this afternoon and continue through the overnight hours.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain chances will continue off and on through the work week before things dry out this weekend. Highs will remain below average in the low to mid 80s.

Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
