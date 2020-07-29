KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers likely today

Rain and t-storm chances push back into the area today as temperatures remain on the cool rise. Showers and t-storms will start later on this afternoon and continue through the overnight hours.
Rain chances will continue off and on through the work week before things dry out this weekend. Highs will remain below average in the low to mid 80s.
