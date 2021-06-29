Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers likely today

Scattered rain showers are set to continue today as a stationary front remains across our area. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon.

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 7:43 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Scattered rain showers are set to continue today as a stationary front remains across our area. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon hours with a few thunderstorms. Conditions will slowly start to dry out on Thursday.

Friday through the holiday weekend looks to be much drier. Mostly sunny skies will take over through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered rain showers are set to continue today as a stationary front remains across our area. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Rain chances will continue on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon hours with a few thunderstorms. Conditions will slowly start to dry out on Thursday. Friday through the holiday weekend looks to be much drier. Mostly sunny skies will take over through the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories