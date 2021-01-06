Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers likely today

Slightly cooler weather is on the way as our next disturbance approaches our area. Today we will have scattered rain chances, mainly through the afternoon and evening, with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Slightly cooler weather is on the way as our next disturbance approaches our area. Today we will have scattered rain chances, mainly through the afternoon and evening, with temperatures topping out in the upper 30s. Tonight our temperature will fall into the lower 30s. A rain/snow mix will be possible overnight with light snow lingering through early Thursday morning. Most areas will not see any accumulations but there is a possibility for a dusting of snow on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Cloudy and seasonable weather will continue through the rest of the work week through the weekend with highs in the mid 30s. Warmer weather will start to move into the area early next week with the return of mostly sunny skies.

We had warm start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and we saw plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs made it into the mid and upper 40s on Tuesday. Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
