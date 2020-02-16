Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers move in Monday morning

Rain showers continue through the morning and early afternoon on Monday. Once they pass, our winds shift back to the north and pick up speed. Afternoon wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 8:25 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Temperatures were in the lower 50s for most of the area Sunday but rain showers will bring us a cool down for Monday. Overnight, we will see some light to moderate fog develop and then scattered showers will move in. Lows will settle into the middle to upper 30s by morning.

Rain showers continue through the morning and early afternoon on Monday. Once they pass, our winds shift back to the north and pick up speed. Afternoon wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain showers continue through the morning and early afternoon on Monday. Once they pass, our winds shift back to the north and pick up speed. Afternoon wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories