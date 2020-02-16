Temperatures were in the lower 50s for most of the area Sunday but rain showers will bring us a cool down for Monday. Overnight, we will see some light to moderate fog develop and then scattered showers will move in. Lows will settle into the middle to upper 30s by morning.
Rain showers continue through the morning and early afternoon on Monday. Once they pass, our winds shift back to the north and pick up speed. Afternoon wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers move in Monday morning
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers have moved out
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow showers expected Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and cool temperatures today
- KQ2 Forecast: Patchy fog, scattered showers, and varying temps
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered storms overnight, drying out Monday
- Scattered Showers Likely Today
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered rain chances for Thursday