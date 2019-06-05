A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon as a cold front will be moving in from the north. Most of us will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
An unsettled weather sticks around for much of the work week into the weekend as a low pressure system from the southwest pushes into the Central Plains, giving us additional scattered rain chances. While not every day will be a washout, anymore rain in the area is not needed. Temperatures will cool back down to near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Things do appear to dry out by Sunday afternoon. Right now, it's looking to be a quiet & calm weather pattern next week with sunny skies through at least Tuesday. Highs continue to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered rain chances for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and cool temperatures today
- KQ2 Forecast: Patchy fog, scattered showers, and varying temps
- Scattered Showers Likely Today
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: 90s on Thursday
- Scattered Showers and Storms Today
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler & cloudy forecast for Thursday