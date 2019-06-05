Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers on Thursday

An unsettled weather sticks around for much of the work week into the weekend as a low pressure system from the southwest pushes into the Central Plains, giving us additional scattered rain chances.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon as a cold front will be moving in from the north. Most of us will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

An unsettled weather sticks around for much of the work week into the weekend as a low pressure system from the southwest pushes into the Central Plains, giving us additional scattered rain chances. While not every day will be a washout, anymore rain in the area is not needed. Temperatures will cool back down to near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Things do appear to dry out by Sunday afternoon. Right now, it's looking to be a quiet & calm weather pattern next week with sunny skies through at least Tuesday. Highs continue to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

