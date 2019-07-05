KQ2 Forecast: Scattered storm chances through the weekend

Continued storm chances will remain in the forecast overnight and through much of the weekend but will not expect to see rainfall all day any of the days this weekend.

Overnight, expect another warm and muggy night with some patchy fog possible for the morning. A few scattered storms could also move in from the west but chances overall are fairly low. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s by morning.

On Saturday, more scattered storms are possible throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. For Sunday, rinse and repeat. More isolated to scattered storms possible with temperatures in the 80s.

For next week, the stormy weather is expected to stick around for the first half of the week before things finally quiet down towards next weekend. Monday and Tuesday could see a few isolated storms with temperatures in the 80s. Wednesday through Friday will see the return of sunshine and hotter temperatures, likely getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

