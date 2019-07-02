KQ2 Forecast: Scattered storms on Wednesday

Our next better chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again. It could stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday on Thursday. It's looking right now to be scattered chances, so not a complete washout. We'll continue to watch the forecast for your plans. Highs midweek will remain a few degrees above average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. Highs this weekend will be back down to near average in the middle to upper 80s. We'll be drying out once again on Monday with a mix of sun & clouds.
