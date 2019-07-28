KQ2 Forecast: Scattered storms overnight, drying out Monday

A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Sunday night but heading into Monday the weather will dry out and sunshine is expected during the afternoon.

A few light rain showers are moving through the area this evening and moving forward overnight, expect more scattered shower and thunderstorm activity to move through the area. There is the possibility of some gusty winds with the strongest storms. Rain chances will decrease after 2:00 a.m. from west to east. Lows tonight are in the 60s.

Monday should be a nice day across the area with the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s. On Tuesday, increasing clouds during the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs expected to be in the low 80s.

A potentially active week of weather is ahead with low to moderate rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and through the weekend. Right now it appears no day will be a washout but some rain is possible each day. Highs throughout the week will be in the 80s.

